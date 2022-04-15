Iowa Scores Twice in Third But Allen Wins It in OT, 3-2

Allen, Texas - The Iowa Heartlanders received two third-period goals from Jake Smith and Luke Nogard, but the Allen Americans got back-to-back power-play goals and Josh Winquist won it at 1:57 of the extra session for the Americans, 3-2, Friday at CUTX Center. Allen had eight power plays, two Heartlanders defensemen were ejected and Iowa received only two man ups.

Smith and Nogard scored on back-to-back shots after 29 straight saves to begin the game from Luke Peressini (win, 37 saves). Smith's one-timed slap shot beat Peressini low and to the left pocket. Nogard batted in a puck on the goal line after Yuki Miura nearly scored on a breakaway. The goals came three minutes apart and Nogard's provided Iowa a 2-1 edge.

Iowa held Allen without a shot for the first nine minutes of the game. At 9:16, on Allen's first shot, Colby McAuley scored, taking a random end-wall bounce that fluttered to his twig all alone at the right doorstep. Iowa outshot Allen, 10-4, in the first. Iowa killed off three Allen power plays in the second and it was 1-0 Allen entering the third.

Hunter Jones lost despite 22 denials and two in OT.

