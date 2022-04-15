Iowa Scores Twice in Third But Allen Wins It in OT, 3-2
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Allen, Texas - The Iowa Heartlanders received two third-period goals from Jake Smith and Luke Nogard, but the Allen Americans got back-to-back power-play goals and Josh Winquist won it at 1:57 of the extra session for the Americans, 3-2, Friday at CUTX Center. Allen had eight power plays, two Heartlanders defensemen were ejected and Iowa received only two man ups.
Smith and Nogard scored on back-to-back shots after 29 straight saves to begin the game from Luke Peressini (win, 37 saves). Smith's one-timed slap shot beat Peressini low and to the left pocket. Nogard batted in a puck on the goal line after Yuki Miura nearly scored on a breakaway. The goals came three minutes apart and Nogard's provided Iowa a 2-1 edge.
Iowa held Allen without a shot for the first nine minutes of the game. At 9:16, on Allen's first shot, Colby McAuley scored, taking a random end-wall bounce that fluttered to his twig all alone at the right doorstep. Iowa outshot Allen, 10-4, in the first. Iowa killed off three Allen power plays in the second and it was 1-0 Allen entering the third.
Hunter Jones lost despite 22 denials and two in OT.
Season ticket memberships, group plans, and other ticket options are available for Iowa's second ECHL season, which starts October 2022 at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
