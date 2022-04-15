Oilers Clinch Playoff Spot with Shutout Victory

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers shutout the Rush 1-0 at the Monument in Rapid City on Friday, clinching a playoff spot in the process.

Both goaltenders piled up several key saves, keeping the game scoreless through the opening two frames.

The Oilers clinched their playoff spot thanks to Jack Doremus deflecting a right-circle shot from Carson Denomie 3:38 into the final frame, scoring the game-winning goal on his 25th birthday.

Daniel Mannella turned aside all 26 Rapid City shots to pick up first-star honors, his second ECHL shutout of the season and his third professional shutout of his rookie year.

With the regulation win and Idaho losing 4-3 in regulation to the Utah Grizzlies, Tulsa punched its ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Due to Covid regulations, the Oilers have reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in which every ECHL team participated in the season.

Tulsa closes out the regular season with the final game of a three-game series at the Monument in Rapid City, SD tomorrow, April 16 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.