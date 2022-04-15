Admirals Surge Past Stingrays, Win 4-2
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 4-2 at home on Friday night.
Norfolk struck first, with Marly Quince scoring his eighth of the season with 2:03 left in the opening period to take a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Quince struck again, scoring again with 12:57 left in the second period. Quince now has nine goals on the season and 19 total points.
With a 2-0 lead going into the final period, the overall intensity increased drastically. South Carolina cut into the Admirals' lead with 12:53 left in the game on a goal from Justin Florek.
Norfolk was able to respond to Florek's goal just three minutes later with a goal from Blake Murray. Murray now has 14 goals on the season, the fifth most on the Admirals.
With less than three minutes to go, South Carolina struck again with a goal from Derek Gentile to cut the lead to one.
As goaltender Hunter Shepard was leaving his net, Ryan Valentini sent the puck down the ice, to record an empty-net goal. Valentini has 19 goals on the season, nine of which he has scored with Norfolk.
Jack LaFontaine was amazing in net for the Admirals, with 44 saves on 46 shots and earning first star of the game honors. The victory for LaFontaine was a great turn-around performance after allowing five goals on Wednesday night.
With the win, Norfolk improves to 27-37-3-3 and is 6-5 against South Carolina this season. The Admirals finish their season at home, as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
