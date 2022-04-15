Lions Hope to Clinch Playoff Spot Tonight
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The moon and the stars did not align for Trois-Rivières on Wednesday night, as the team's 3-0 loss to the Worcester Railers as well as the Maine Mariners' 6-2 win against the Reading Royals meant the Lions were not able to punch their ticket to the postseason.
The team will be looking to do so tonight as they face the Railers for the second time as part of a three-game series at Colisée Vidéotron. The teams will also meet for the final game of the regular-season on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions are presently third in the North Division with a .522 winning percentage (with two games left to play). The Worcester Railers sit in fourth place with a .507 winning percentage (and two games left to play) and in fifth spot are the Maine Mariners, with a .500 winning percentage (and also with two games left to play).
Only two of these three teams will qualify for the postseason.
Puck drop at Colisée Vidéotron tonight is 7:00 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions' forward Anthony Nellis leads the team in shots on goal with 224.
Railers' forward Jordan Smotherman scored two of Worcester's three goals against the Lions on Wednesday night, giving him a team-leading 30 for the season.
