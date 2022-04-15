Game Day: Must Win Series Continues Tonight in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their three-game series against the Iowa Heartlanders tonight at 7:05 pm at CUTX Event Center. The Heartlanders beat the Americans 5-1 on Wednesday night, to take a 1-0 lead in the all-time season series. Tickets for the final two home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 15 vs. Iowa.

Iowa Recap: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night in Allen. After Branden Troock gave the Americans a 1-0 lead early in the first period, Iowa went on to score five straight goals, including four in the second frame. The loss was the second in a row for the Americans, and for the second straight game rookie goalie Luke Peressini was pulled after giving up five goals. Allen went 0-2 on the power play, and were outshot by Iowa 38-to-17.

Troock on Fire: Branden Troock has five goals in his last three games that included his second hat trick of the season last weekend. His three-game goal streak is the current longest on the team. The former Dallas Stars draft pick has a career high 25 goals. His previous high was 16 with Greenville in 2017-2018.

20 and Counting: The Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 20. The 20 allowed is an Americans all-time high.

Out of the Top Four: With the loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night, the Americans have dropped out of the top four for the first time since late March. The Americans need to win their final two games and then have either Tulsa or Idaho lose one of their final two in regulation to make the playoffs.

Comparing Allen and Iowa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 18-13-3-0

Away: 15-15-5-1

Overall: 33-28-8-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (26) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (68) Chad Costello

+/-: (+17) Jake Kearley

PIM: (128) Spencer Asuchak

Iowa Heartlanders:

Home: 15-15-5-1

Road: 14-17-3-0

Overall: 29-32-8-1

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Iowa Heartlanders Team Leaders:

Goals: (35) Kris Bennett

Assists: (45) Ryan Kuffner

Points: (73) Kris Bennett

+/-: (+12) Zach White

PIM: (171) Luke Nogard.

