Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener

The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans for the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday. This is the Marlies first home game of the 2022-23 season.

The two teams met on Friday night in Rochester where the Americans won 4-2. The Amerks' special teams made the difference, scoring three power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. Alex Steeves had two points for the Marlies.

Puck drops at 4:00pm in the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV

