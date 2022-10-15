Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m.

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are set to open the 2022-23 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Utica Comets. The puck drops on Hershey's 85th season at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. This evening's match marks the lone visit Utica makes to Hershey this season, while the Bears will visit the Comets on Feb. 10.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) vs. Utica Comets (0-0-0-0)

October 15, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 1 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Red Carpet Event starting at 3:30 p.m.

PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night (First 8,000 fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2, Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: Antenna TV and AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., TV coverage at 7 p.m.

NELLY TIME:

This evening's contest marks Todd Nelson's debut as head coach of the Hershey Bears. Nelson was named the 28th coach in franchise history on Aug. 11. The 53-year-old spent the previous four seasons in the NHL as the assistant coach of the Dallas Stars, and previously coached the Grand Rapids Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in the 2016-17 season. The native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan boasts over two decades of coaching experience across the now-defunct United Hockey League, the American Hockey League and NHL. A former defenseman in a 12-year playing career, Nelson spent the 1995-96 season in Hershey and tied Darren Rumble for the team lead in scoring from the blue line with 50 points (10g, 40a). Nelson will be joined on the bench by returning assistant coach Patrick Wellar, along with new assistant Nick Bootland. All three bench coaches suited up for the Bears during their playing careers.

HOME OPENER HISTORY:

The Bears look to extend a simultaneous two-game point streak in season-opening and home-opening games, going 1-0-1-0 against opponents dating back to the 2020-21 season. Last season, Hershey began the campaign with a 5-2 win on Oct. 16, 2021 with a 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers in front of a crowd of 7,588, as Mike Sgarbossa and Garrett Pilon each recorded a goal and two assists, while Pheonix Copley needed only 13 saves to secure the win. This will be the first time that Hershey hosts the Comets in a home opener. The Bears previously hosted the Utica Devils franchise (now the Calgary Wranglers) in two home openers (Oct. 8, 1989, 7-4 W; Oct. 5, 1991, 6-5 L).

LAST TIME OUT:

Henrik Rybinski and Shane Gersich scored in regulation but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder Filip Lindberg stopped 38 combined shots in regulation and overtime as the Penguins downed Hershey 3-2 in the shootout in the preseason finale. The Bears went 0-2-1-0 in the exhibition schedule. Utica went 1-1-0-0 in the preseason, most recently picking up a 5-1 win at Rochester on Oct. 9.

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!:

The Bears announced on Friday the team's leadership group for the 2022-23 season, with defenseman Dylan McIlrath being named the 45th captain in team history, while defenseman Aaron Ness and forward Mike Vecchione have been named alternate captains. McIlrath previously served as an alternate captain last season, while Ness captained the Bridgeport Sound Tigers during the 2014-15 season.

SUPER SAM:

Tonight will mark the regular season debut for forward Sam Anas. The reigning Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award winner for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey helped lead the Springfield Thunderbirds to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals last season before signing a one-year AHL contract with Hershey this past summer. Anas won the league's scoring title in 2019-20 with a career-high 70 points (20g, 50a) in 63 games.

BRIAN PINHO RETURNS:

Tonight's game marks the return of Brian Pinho to GIANT Center after the forward signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils during the offseason and was subsequently reassigned to Utica. As a rookie in 2018-19, Pinho famously played the role of playoff hero for the Bears in the first round of that spring's Calder Cup Playoffs, netting the series-winning goal against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 10:27 of overtime in Game 5 to give Hershey its most recent playoff series victory. Between 2018-22, Pinho suited up for the Bears in 172 regular season contests and picked up 78 points (40g, 38a).

BEARS BITES:

Sam Anas previously suited up for the Comets during the 2020-21 season as a member of the St. Louis Blues development pipeline, as Utica shared its affiliation with the Vancouver Canucks that season with the Blues...Bears video coach Adam Purner is in his first season with Hershey after previously serving as the Comets' video coach during the 2021-22 season...The Comets are in their second season of their affiliation with the New Jersey Devils...Hershey split its 2021-22 regular season series with the Comets, going 1-1-0-0.

