Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster

Opening night roster has been announced for the contest this Sunday, October 16, in Calgary.

The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. See the full list of players below:

FORWARDS (16)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT

COTTON, David 7 6'3 190 L Parker, TX 7/9/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)

FRODEN, Jesper 28 5'10 176 R Stockholm, SWE 9/21/94 Seattle (NHL)

HAYDEN, John 15 6'3 223 R Chicago, IL 2/14/95 Seattle (NHL)

HENMAN, Luke 10 6'0 182 L Dartmouth, NS 4/29/00 Seattle (NHL)

HUGHES, Cameron 19 5'11 183 L Edmonton, AB 10/9/96 Seattle (NHL)

KARTYE, Tye* 12 6'1 198 L Kingston, ON 4/30/01 Seattle (NHL)

LIND, Kole 16 6'1 179 R Shaunavon, SK 10/16/98 Seattle (NHL)

McCORMICK, Max 17 5'11 187 L De Pere, WI 5/1/92 Seattle (NHL)

McKINNON, IAN 21 6'2 194 L Whitby, ON 3/5/98 Coachella Valley (AHL)

MULLIN, Tristan 26 6'2 196 R Cartwright, MB 10/9/96 Coachella Valley (AHL)

PETMAN, Ville* 33 5'10 181 L Lappeenranta, FIN 1/18/00 Seattle (NHL)

POGANSKI, Austin 14 6'2 201 R St. Cloud, MN 2/16/96 Seattle (NHL)

POTURALSKI, Andrew 22 5'10 183 R Williamsville, NY 1/14/94 Seattle (NHL)

STEVENS, Luke 27 6'5 207 L Duxbury, MA 2/11/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)

TRUE, Alexander 11 6'5 201 L Kobenhavn, DEN 7/17/97 Seattle (NHL)

TWARYNSKI, Carsen 18 6'2 198 L Calgary, AB 11/24/97 Seattle (NHL)

DEFENSE (8) â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT

EVANS, Ryker* 41 6'0 192 L Calgary, AB 12/13/01 Seattle (NHL)

KEMPNY, Michal 36 6'0 190 L Hodonin, CZE 9/8/90 Seattle (NHL)

OLOFSSON, Gustav 23 6'3 201 L Boras, SWE 12/1/94 Seattle (NHL)

RAFFERTY, Brogan 25 6'0 194 R West Dundee, IL 5/28/95 Seattle (NHL)

SCHULDT, Jimmy 44 6'1 203 L Minnetonka, MN 5/11/95 Coachella Valley (AHL)

SEPPALA, Peetro* 6 6'2 192 L Kussankoski, FIN 8/17/00 Seattle (NHL)

TENNYSON, Matt 8 6'2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/90 Coachella Valley (AHL)

WITTCHOW, Eddie 20 6'5 225 L Burnsville, MN 10/31/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)

GOALIES (3) â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT

BOOTH, Callum 30 6'4 194 L Montreal, QC 5/21/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)

DACCORD, Joey 35 6'2 196 L North Andover, MA 8/19/96 Seattle (NHL)

GIBSON, Chris 32 6'2 207 L Karkkila, FIN 12/27/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.â¯

