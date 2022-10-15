Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Opening night roster has been announced for the contest this Sunday, October 16, in Calgary.
The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. See the full list of players below:
FORWARDS (16)
PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
COTTON, David 7 6'3 190 L Parker, TX 7/9/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
FRODEN, Jesper 28 5'10 176 R Stockholm, SWE 9/21/94 Seattle (NHL)
HAYDEN, John 15 6'3 223 R Chicago, IL 2/14/95 Seattle (NHL)
HENMAN, Luke 10 6'0 182 L Dartmouth, NS 4/29/00 Seattle (NHL)
HUGHES, Cameron 19 5'11 183 L Edmonton, AB 10/9/96 Seattle (NHL)
KARTYE, Tye* 12 6'1 198 L Kingston, ON 4/30/01 Seattle (NHL)
LIND, Kole 16 6'1 179 R Shaunavon, SK 10/16/98 Seattle (NHL)
McCORMICK, Max 17 5'11 187 L De Pere, WI 5/1/92 Seattle (NHL)
McKINNON, IAN 21 6'2 194 L Whitby, ON 3/5/98 Coachella Valley (AHL)
MULLIN, Tristan 26 6'2 196 R Cartwright, MB 10/9/96 Coachella Valley (AHL)
PETMAN, Ville* 33 5'10 181 L Lappeenranta, FIN 1/18/00 Seattle (NHL)
POGANSKI, Austin 14 6'2 201 R St. Cloud, MN 2/16/96 Seattle (NHL)
POTURALSKI, Andrew 22 5'10 183 R Williamsville, NY 1/14/94 Seattle (NHL)
STEVENS, Luke 27 6'5 207 L Duxbury, MA 2/11/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
TRUE, Alexander 11 6'5 201 L Kobenhavn, DEN 7/17/97 Seattle (NHL)
TWARYNSKI, Carsen 18 6'2 198 L Calgary, AB 11/24/97 Seattle (NHL)
DEFENSE (8) â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯
PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
EVANS, Ryker* 41 6'0 192 L Calgary, AB 12/13/01 Seattle (NHL)
KEMPNY, Michal 36 6'0 190 L Hodonin, CZE 9/8/90 Seattle (NHL)
OLOFSSON, Gustav 23 6'3 201 L Boras, SWE 12/1/94 Seattle (NHL)
RAFFERTY, Brogan 25 6'0 194 R West Dundee, IL 5/28/95 Seattle (NHL)
SCHULDT, Jimmy 44 6'1 203 L Minnetonka, MN 5/11/95 Coachella Valley (AHL)
SEPPALA, Peetro* 6 6'2 192 L Kussankoski, FIN 8/17/00 Seattle (NHL)
TENNYSON, Matt 8 6'2 205 R Minneapolis, MN 4/23/90 Coachella Valley (AHL)
WITTCHOW, Eddie 20 6'5 225 L Burnsville, MN 10/31/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)
â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯
GOALIES (3) â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯
PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT
BOOTH, Callum 30 6'4 194 L Montreal, QC 5/21/97 Coachella Valley (AHL)
DACCORD, Joey 35 6'2 196 L North Andover, MA 8/19/96 Seattle (NHL)
GIBSON, Chris 32 6'2 207 L Karkkila, FIN 12/27/92 Coachella Valley (AHL)
* Rookie â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯ â¯
Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.â¯
Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information click the button below.
Seattle Games
Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Marlies to Split Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Fall to Rockford IceHogs in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Guzda Shines as Checkers Sweep Wolf Pack - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Shine in Magic Third Period Comeback for Season Opening Overtime 5-4 Victory Against Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Finish Weekend with 5-4 Shootout Victory Over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Anton Blidh Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Sign Rocco Grimaldi to One-Year AHL Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Eye Split with Checkers in Opening Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Trio Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 15 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford IceHogs Opening 2022-23 Season in Saturday Showdown against Manitoba Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open 2022-2023 Campaign With 2-1 Win Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Season Opener Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Drop Shootout Thriller in Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Home Opener to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Broadcast Partners for Inaugural Season
- Firebirds Release Group Tickets
- Firebirds Release 22-Game Ticket Membership
- Luke Stevens, Nick Pastujov, Pascal Laberge, and Hugo Roy Join Firebirds