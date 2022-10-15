IceHogs Shine in Magic Third Period Comeback for Season Opening Overtime 5-4 Victory Against Moose

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Down 0-3 heading into the third period, the Rockford IceHogs leaned on three-point, third-period performances from Lukas Reichel and Luke Philp for a 5-4 comeback overtime victory over the Manitoba Moose Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre to open the 2022-23 season.

The Moose exploded in the first two minutes of the opening period with a one-timer shot from Leon Gawanke. IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom was blinded by traffic in front of him as Gawanke's shot flew over his right shoulder to find the back of the net 2:54 into the game. The pace settled after the initial score and featured close shots from IceHogs forwards Bobby Lynch, David Gust, and defenseman Jakub Galvas. There was only one power play in the first period courtesy of a slashing call against IceHogs defenseman Louis Crevier. Continuing from the preseason, the IceHogs held off the Moose for a successful penalty kill.

With a flurry of chances, the first half of the second stanza was all IceHogs. A cross-checking call against the Moose put the IceHogs on its first power play where forwards Lukas Reichel, Adam Clendening, Brett Seney and defenseman Isaak Phillips pounded away at Manitoba goalie Arvid Holm. After the man-advantage, intensity continued to grow with some shoving behind the scenes resulting in Luke Philp dropping the gloves and landing a couple of hard rights against Manitoba's Kristian Reichel, cousin to IceHogs' Reichel. Unable to capitalize on their opportunities, the IceHogs allowed two more tallies, including one from Daniel Torgersson at 10:01 and Chaz Lucius' first professional score at 8:12.

Looking for a little third-frame magic, the IceHogs began their comeback. Philp came across the ice with a back-door shot and tally to get on the board. Playing with pace and purpose, Gust slid in for his first score as an IceHog at 7:36, and Reichel tied the game 35 seconds later off a turnover to even the score at three. Manitoba's Reichel answered back with a bank shot off Clendening's skate to take a 4-to-3 lead at 8:43. With just under three minutes left in the period, Soderblom leaves the net to press a 6-on-5 attack where Philp tied the match at four apiece with a shot from the right circle to force the season opener to overtime.

The two clubs did not play a single overtime or shootout against each other last season, but the teams opened their seasons with an exciting overtime finale this afternoon. After two saves from Soderblom, Seney tallied his first IceHogs goal with a short-side, high shot through a narrow window to complete the comeback 5-to-4 victory for the IceHogs.

Soderblom earned the victory in the IceHogs goal with 38 saves.

2021-22 Regular Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 41-24-5-2, 89 points (2nd, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 2 PM

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 2 PM

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 4 PM

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record:

5-3-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time:

24-23-3-3

