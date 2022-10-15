Gulls Drop 8-5 Decision to Griffins

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins by a score of 8-5, splitting their weekend series with the club at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 10 goals scored match the 2015-16 Gulls for the most goals scored in the team's first two games of a season.

The Gulls scored two power-play goals in the loss, marking the first time in San Diego's AHL history the Gulls scored two-or-more power-play goals in each of the first two games of the season.

Glenn Gawdin tallied two goals and an assist, earning his first multi-point game and his first goals as a Gull (2-1=3). The center has a four-game regular-season point streak (dating back to 4/20/22 with STK), collecting 3-3=6 points in that stretch.

Danny O'Regan recorded 0-3=3 assists to tie a career high (fifth time, last: 2/4/22 vs. TUC).

Olli Juolevi (1-1=2) and Nikolas Brouillard (1-1=2) both registered their second consecutive multi-point games. Brouillard leads the Gulls with 2-3= 5 points and is tied with Juolevi and O'Regan for the lead in assists.

Rocco Grimaldi picked up a pair of assists in his Gulls debut, while Brayden Tracey recorded his first goal of season at 17:30 of the first period for 1-2=3 points in his last two contests.

Lukas Dostal started for the Gulls, allowing four goals on five shots in 12:54. Olle Eriksson Ek came on in relief, appearing in his first game of the 2022-23 season. The Swedish netminder took the loss, stopping 24-of-27 shots in 45:49 of relief.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union against the Ontario Reign on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On if there was a specific moment in the game that led to the loss:

Well, the three goals on three shots. Right when we seemed to get some momentum, we take a penalty and they would score, or it was just one of those games that if we were going to win, it was going to be a 9-8, 8-7 type of score. I think the one that killed us was the shorty (shorthanded goal). We were actually playing all right and we were starting to come around a little bit, we were a goal down or two goals down and then they scored that and that kind of took the air out of our tires a little bit. Then, we start coming again and then we'd score and then they'd score. It's was just one of those games.

On if he likes a high-scoring game:

The biggest thing about it is you could say whatever you want, but we didn't, no one quit. We went all the way to the buzzer. Even when we were down goals at the end, you know, we kept pushing. We had that 5-on-3. I thought if we score on that, we make it a one-goal game and then you never know what can happen. They ended up getting the empty netter and kind of the way the game was going for us, we just weren't getting a lot of bounces, but I like our offense. There's a lot of thing defensively I didn't like. I didn't think we killed many plays, let a lot of stuff stay alive. We had some point-blankers (shots) where our coverage wasn't very good, where we didn't collapse down and defend the front. So, a lot of stuff to work on. After watching that game, there will be a lot of things that we've got to nail down before we play Friday.

On taking penalties:

It's just too many penalties. I mean, you look at the two exhibition games going into last night, I think the combined for the two teams was 27 and I don't know what tonight was, but probably another 11? So, what that's 37 minors in three games? That's way too many and I don't know if they were all our fault or what, but we've got to do a better job with our sticks. If you're reaching with your sticks, that means you're not skating to catch guys. You know, that's one of the things. The American League has always been notorious for calling stick fouls early in the season and basically, we're a prime example of it right now.

Glenn Gawdin

On if having several days to prepare for Ontario benefits the team:

I think so. Tonight, maybe go out and have a little fun. I mean we did get the split. I guess you can be happy with that, but I really would've liked coming out of here with four points. You'd think everything would be going pretty good for us, but you know, we had a couple key guys out too. You take De Leo out and Kirkland out and that makes a big difference, but we had Grimaldi and I thought he was outstanding tonight. He was on every puck and I could see why he's one of the premier players in the league. Fans love watching him.

On the loss in Grand Rapids:

I think our start. Obviously, that's not a start we wanted and when you get behind the 8-ball like that you're climbing back the whole game. I think we stuck with it for the most part, but coming out like that, it wasn't our goal. We knew they were going to come out harder tonight than they did last night, so our start was a factor and we got to stay out of the box.

On the power play scoring twice:

I think every game you want to build off of it. Obviously, being our first game last night, it's a little new with guys who haven't played together so you're trying to get that chemistry. I think, for the most part, we were good tonight, but still things to clean up and things to build on.

On limiting penalties:

I think it is something that we talked about in the room. Something that is talked about a lot, especially these last two games. I don't know how many penalties there were for both sides, but it was a lot. We want to limit that. Hopefully as the year goes on, we figure that out. Those stick penalties and stuff like that, they get called and we go to be disciplined in the way you play.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.