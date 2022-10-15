Trio Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins recalled forwards Trenton Bliss and Kirill Tyutyayev from the Toledo Walleye.

The Griffins will wrap up their two-game set against the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

