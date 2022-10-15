Iowa Wild Fall 3-1 to San Jose Barracuda
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild were unable to replicate their comeback from the previous evening in Saturday's contest, falling by a 3-1 score to the San Jose Barracuda.
San Jose finished the first period with a 2-0 lead for the second time in as many nights. Luke Johnson beat Zane McIntyre (16 saves) from long range with a wrister through traffic at 15:14 of the first. William Eklund doubled the lead 1:30 later on the tail end of a crisp passing play.
The Barracuda appeared to have a third goal with just under a minute to play in the opening frame, but Zane McIntyre slid to his right and extended his right leg skyward to kick the puck over the goal frame.
The two teams each tallied nine shots in the first period, which finished with San Jose leading 2-0.
Brandon Baddock gave Iowa life with 16:20 to play in the middle stanza. Baddock engaged in a spirited tilt with Montana Onyebuchi near the Wild bench in a heavyweight bout that lasted over thirty seconds.
Iowa got on the board five minutes later thanks to a patient play from Steven Fogarty. Fogarty found himself open on the right wing but refrained from shooting on Eetu Makiniemi (28 saves). Instead, Fogarty circled behind the cage and found Nick Swaney in front, who punched the puck past Makiniemi with 11:09 to play in the second.
Andrew Agozzino found the back of the net on a breakaway with 5:52 to play in the second to restore a two-goal lead for the Barracuda. Agozzino took a feed from Max Veronneau at the blue line, walked in on McIntyre, and opened up his forehand before sliding the puck in along the ice to make the score 3-1.
Iowa posted ten shots in the second and led San Jose in shots 19-13 after the second period.
San Jose closed the door in the third period, avoiding a repeat of Friday evening's comeback and taking the win by a 3-1 score.
The Wild outshot the Barracuda 10-6 in the third period and 29-19 overall.
The Wild face off against the Texas Stars on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022
- Stars Soar Past Eagles for First Win of Season - Texas Stars
- Griffins Explode for Eight, Defeat San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete Comeback in 3-2 Victory Against Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Earn Home Opener Win over Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Eklund Nets First in AHL, Barracuda Down Wild - San Jose Barracuda
- Admirals Start Season with Victory - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 5-2 in 2022-23 Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Big First Period Leads Stars to 5-1 Victory Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Fall 3-1 to San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Drop 8-5 Decision to Griffins - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders Get Past Thunderbirds, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belpedio Buzzer Beater OT Goal with 1.4 Seconds Left - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Terry, Koivula And Iskhakov All Score In Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Open Season With 3-1 Win Over Comets - Hershey Bears
- Bears Open Season With 3-1 Win Over Comets - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Tucson, 6-2, for First Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Rally, But Fall In Overtime On Opening Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Fall To Silver Knights To Split Opening Series Of 2022-2023 - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Raise Banner, But Isles Get Opening Night Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop Opening Weekend Finale to Checkers 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop 3-1 Contest to Bears in Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Marlies to Split Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Fall to Rockford IceHogs in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Guzda Shines as Checkers Sweep Wolf Pack - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Shine in Magic Third Period Comeback for Season Opening Overtime 5-4 Victory Against Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Finish Weekend with 5-4 Shootout Victory Over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Anton Blidh Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Sign Rocco Grimaldi to One-Year AHL Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Eye Split with Checkers in Opening Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Trio Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 15 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford IceHogs Opening 2022-23 Season in Saturday Showdown against Manitoba Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open 2022-2023 Campaign With 2-1 Win Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Season Opener Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Drop Shootout Thriller in Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Home Opener to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.