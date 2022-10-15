Iowa Wild Fall 3-1 to San Jose Barracuda

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild were unable to replicate their comeback from the previous evening in Saturday's contest, falling by a 3-1 score to the San Jose Barracuda.

San Jose finished the first period with a 2-0 lead for the second time in as many nights. Luke Johnson beat Zane McIntyre (16 saves) from long range with a wrister through traffic at 15:14 of the first. William Eklund doubled the lead 1:30 later on the tail end of a crisp passing play.

The Barracuda appeared to have a third goal with just under a minute to play in the opening frame, but Zane McIntyre slid to his right and extended his right leg skyward to kick the puck over the goal frame.

The two teams each tallied nine shots in the first period, which finished with San Jose leading 2-0.

Brandon Baddock gave Iowa life with 16:20 to play in the middle stanza. Baddock engaged in a spirited tilt with Montana Onyebuchi near the Wild bench in a heavyweight bout that lasted over thirty seconds.

Iowa got on the board five minutes later thanks to a patient play from Steven Fogarty. Fogarty found himself open on the right wing but refrained from shooting on Eetu Makiniemi (28 saves). Instead, Fogarty circled behind the cage and found Nick Swaney in front, who punched the puck past Makiniemi with 11:09 to play in the second.

Andrew Agozzino found the back of the net on a breakaway with 5:52 to play in the second to restore a two-goal lead for the Barracuda. Agozzino took a feed from Max Veronneau at the blue line, walked in on McIntyre, and opened up his forehand before sliding the puck in along the ice to make the score 3-1.

Iowa posted ten shots in the second and led San Jose in shots 19-13 after the second period.

San Jose closed the door in the third period, avoiding a repeat of Friday evening's comeback and taking the win by a 3-1 score.

The Wild outshot the Barracuda 10-6 in the third period and 29-19 overall.

The Wild face off against the Texas Stars on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

