Forward Anton Blidh Assigned to Colorado Eagles

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Anton Blidh has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Blidh was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins and has notched 12 points in 70 career NHL contests, all with the Bruins.

Last season saw the 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger skate in a career-high 32 games with the Bruins, recording nine points (2g/7a) to reach career bests in goals, assists and points. In addition to his time in the NHL, Blidh has also appeared in 278 AHL contests with the Providence Bruins, amassing 46 goals and 42 assists.

Colorado will return to action when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, October 15th at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

