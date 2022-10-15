Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (0-0-0-1; 1 pts.) vs. San Jose Barracuda (1-0-0-0; 1 pts.)
GAME NOTES
The Iowa Wild and San Jose Barracuda meet for the second time in as many nights Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The two teams put on a thriller in front of 8,610 fans in the season opener Friday night, with the Wild scoring three straight goals to send the game to overtime before falling 4-3 in a seven-round shootout. The game marks the final time the San Jose will visit Des Moines this season. Iowa will head to Tech CU Arena, the new home of the Barracuda, on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.
ROOKIE NUMBERS
Sammy Walker helped the Wild secure a point Friday night with a third period assist and sent the game to overtime with his first professional goal in his Iowa debut. Walker also had a game-winning goal in Iowa's preseason game against the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 5 in Coralville.
FREE HOCKEY
Iowa and San Jose went to a seven-round shootout in Friday night's contest
The Wild went to overtime 15 times during the 2021-22 season
Iowa went 4-4 in games decided in overtime during 2021-22
The Wild won two of seven games that were decided in a shootout last season
NO BABY SHARKS
William Eklund and Strauss Mann entered the season as the only two Barracuda with no AHL games played
Eight Barracuda have played more than 150 professional games
Andrew Agozzino leads San Jose in total professional games played with 649
