Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Olle Lycksell has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Lycksell, 23, can make his North American pro debut today for the Flyers. He scored a goal in each game of the Rookie Series at PPL Center on September 16 and September 17 when the Philadelphia Flyers swept a pair of contests against the New York Rangers.

The 5-10 lefty shot from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason.

Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms begin the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. traveling to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms are also on the road on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

