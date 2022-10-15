Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Olle Lycksell has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Lycksell, 23, can make his North American pro debut today for the Flyers. He scored a goal in each game of the Rookie Series at PPL Center on September 16 and September 17 when the Philadelphia Flyers swept a pair of contests against the New York Rangers.
The 5-10 lefty shot from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason.
Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms begin the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. traveling to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Phantoms are also on the road on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.
Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.
T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.
Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022
- Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Anton Blidh Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Sign Rocco Grimaldi to One-Year AHL Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Eye Split with Checkers in Opening Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Trio Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 15 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford IceHogs Opening 2022-23 Season in Saturday Showdown against Manitoba Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open 2022-2023 Campaign With 2-1 Win Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Season Opener Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Drop Shootout Thriller in Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Home Opener to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.