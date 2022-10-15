Monsters Finish Weekend with 5-4 Shootout Victory Over Crunch

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-0-0-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse's Simon Ryfors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the first period, but Kirill Marchenko tied the game with a marker at 9:00 off feeds from Carson Meyer and Brendan Gaunce leaving the score 1-1 after 20 minutes. Emil Bemstrom notched his first of the year at 9:05 of the middle frame with helpers from Justin Richards and Trey Fix-Wolansky, but the Crunch added a power-play goal from Felix Robert at 11:51 and a tally from Darren Raddysh at 18:03 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-2. Cleveland pushed forward in the third period with a marker from Marchenko at 8:37 assisted by Gaunce and a tally from Bemstrom at 10:31 off feeds from Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen. Syracuse's Jack Finley came through with a late goal at 19:48 to tie the game and force overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Bemstrom notched the lone tally of the shootout bringing a 5-4 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 30 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Utica Comets on Friday, October 21, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 0 1 5

SYR 1 2 1 0 0 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

SYR 36 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves W 32 4 0-3 2-0-0

SYR Alnefelt OT 30 4 1-2 0-0-1

Cleveland Record: 2-0-0-0, 1st North Division

Syracuse Record: 0-0-0-2, 4th North Division

