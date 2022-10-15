Reign Win Over Canucks

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's T. J. Tynan and Samuel Fagemo congratulate teammates

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's T. J. Tynan and Samuel Fagemo congratulate teammates(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: There was a lot to celebrate on Friday night at Toyota Arena as the Ontario Reign (1-0-0) kicked off its 15th Anniversary season with a lopsided 8-2 win over the visiting Abbotsford Canucks (0-1-0). Forward TJ Tynan, who was named team captain earlier in the afternoon, led the way with four points on a goal and three assists, while goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 29 shots to earn a win in his Reign debut.

Eight different players lit the lamp for Ontario in the victory, including defender Helge Grans, who had both a goal and an assist. Defenseman Jordan Spence also had a big night, earning three assists, two of which came on the power play. The victory was the first for Reign head coach Marco Sturm in his first AHL game behind the bench.

Three Stars -

1. TJ Tynan (ONT)

2. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Collin Delia

Next Game: Sunday, October 16, 2022 vs. Bakersfield | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.