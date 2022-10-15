Reign Win Over Canucks
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: There was a lot to celebrate on Friday night at Toyota Arena as the Ontario Reign (1-0-0) kicked off its 15th Anniversary season with a lopsided 8-2 win over the visiting Abbotsford Canucks (0-1-0). Forward TJ Tynan, who was named team captain earlier in the afternoon, led the way with four points on a goal and three assists, while goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 29 shots to earn a win in his Reign debut.
Eight different players lit the lamp for Ontario in the victory, including defender Helge Grans, who had both a goal and an assist. Defenseman Jordan Spence also had a big night, earning three assists, two of which came on the power play. The victory was the first for Reign head coach Marco Sturm in his first AHL game behind the bench.
Three Stars -
1. TJ Tynan (ONT)
2. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)
3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Collin Delia
Next Game: Sunday, October 16, 2022 vs. Bakersfield | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
