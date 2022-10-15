Eklund Nets First in AHL, Barracuda Down Wild
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Des Moines, IA - The San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0-0) scored twice in the first period yet again, but it would be all they needed to defeat the Iowa Wild (0-1-0-1). 3-1, on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Luke Johnson (1) would score the opening goal of the game against his former team and it would take William Eklund (1) just 30 seconds to pick up his first American Hockey League goal.
While Eklund's goal would stand as the game-winner, the Wild would break Barracuda goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi's shutout bid midway through the second period with a goal from Nick Swaney (1). Barracuda captain Andrew Agozzino (1) would restore the two-goal lead just over five minutes later, and that would end the night's scoring for both teams.
The second game of the season for Barracuda and Wild saw the gloves dropped twice, first early in the middle frame by Montana Onyebuchi (SJ) and Brandon Baddock (IA) followed by Johnson (SJ) and Tanner Kaspick (IA) with less than a minute remaining in the period.
There would be no scoring in the final 20 minutes, though Tristen Robins would draw two penalties in a single shift, giving the Barracuda a four-minute power play.
Both the Barracuda and Wild would finish the night 0/3 on the man advantage.
With four points in the standings, currently atop the AHL's Pacific Division, the Barracuda will look to keep the good times rolling at next weekend's home opener against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, October 22.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022
- Stars Soar Past Eagles for First Win of Season - Texas Stars
- Griffins Explode for Eight, Defeat San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete Comeback in 3-2 Victory Against Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Earn Home Opener Win over Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Eklund Nets First in AHL, Barracuda Down Wild - San Jose Barracuda
- Admirals Start Season with Victory - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 5-2 in 2022-23 Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Big First Period Leads Stars to 5-1 Victory Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Fall 3-1 to San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Drop 8-5 Decision to Griffins - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders Get Past Thunderbirds, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belpedio Buzzer Beater OT Goal with 1.4 Seconds Left - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Terry, Koivula And Iskhakov All Score In Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Open Season With 3-1 Win Over Comets - Hershey Bears
- Bears Open Season With 3-1 Win Over Comets - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Tucson, 6-2, for First Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Rally, But Fall In Overtime On Opening Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Fall To Silver Knights To Split Opening Series Of 2022-2023 - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Raise Banner, But Isles Get Opening Night Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop Opening Weekend Finale to Checkers 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop 3-1 Contest to Bears in Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Marlies to Split Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Fall to Rockford IceHogs in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Guzda Shines as Checkers Sweep Wolf Pack - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Shine in Magic Third Period Comeback for Season Opening Overtime 5-4 Victory Against Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Finish Weekend with 5-4 Shootout Victory Over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Firebirds Set Opening Night Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Olle Lycksell Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Anton Blidh Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Sign Rocco Grimaldi to One-Year AHL Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Eye Split with Checkers in Opening Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Trio Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 15 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Islanders at Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #2 - Roadrunners at Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App - Toronto Marlies
- Rockford IceHogs Opening 2022-23 Season in Saturday Showdown against Manitoba Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open 2022-2023 Campaign With 2-1 Win Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Season Opener Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Drop Shootout Thriller in Season Opener - Iowa Wild
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Home Opener to San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.