Eklund Nets First in AHL, Barracuda Down Wild

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Des Moines, IA - The San Jose Barracuda (2-0-0-0) scored twice in the first period yet again, but it would be all they needed to defeat the Iowa Wild (0-1-0-1). 3-1, on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Luke Johnson (1) would score the opening goal of the game against his former team and it would take William Eklund (1) just 30 seconds to pick up his first American Hockey League goal.

While Eklund's goal would stand as the game-winner, the Wild would break Barracuda goaltender Eetu Mäkiniemi's shutout bid midway through the second period with a goal from Nick Swaney (1). Barracuda captain Andrew Agozzino (1) would restore the two-goal lead just over five minutes later, and that would end the night's scoring for both teams.

The second game of the season for Barracuda and Wild saw the gloves dropped twice, first early in the middle frame by Montana Onyebuchi (SJ) and Brandon Baddock (IA) followed by Johnson (SJ) and Tanner Kaspick (IA) with less than a minute remaining in the period.

There would be no scoring in the final 20 minutes, though Tristen Robins would draw two penalties in a single shift, giving the Barracuda a four-minute power play.

Both the Barracuda and Wild would finish the night 0/3 on the man advantage.

With four points in the standings, currently atop the AHL's Pacific Division, the Barracuda will look to keep the good times rolling at next weekend's home opener against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, October 22.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.