Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 2-1, in Season Opener

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 2-1, at their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday, Oct. 14. Forward Connor Ford recorded the only Henderson goal of the evening, with defenseman Jake Bischoff collecting an assist on the play.

The first period saw two power-play opportunities for the Silver Knights. Although both power-play units had some good chances, the team was unable to capitalize. Both teams remained scoreless heading into the second period.

Tucson was first onto the board. Kelemen scored seven minutes into the second period to make it a 1-0 game. The Roadrunners then doubled their lead two minutes later, with Empey notching their second goal of the night.

But the Knights battled back late in the second, as Ford scored the first goal of the season. He tipped in a pass from defenseman Bischoff to make it a 2-1 game and brought the Silver Knights back into the game heading into the third.

The third period remained scoreless, for a final score of 2-1. Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera made 32 saves on 34 shots for a save percentage of .941 to finish the game.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. Click here for tickets.

