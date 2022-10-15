Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App

October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that all 36 home games in the 2022-23 regular season will be streamed live on the Toronto Maple Leafs App. Fans can begin streaming Marlies home games live via the Toronto Maple Leafs App in its 'GameTime' feature on Saturday, October 15 for the club's home opener against the Rochester Americans at 4:00 p.m. The link can be found here: https://tml.app/marlies

The 'GameTime' feature delivers an interactive and enhanced viewing experience to engage at-home viewers with unique opportunities such as gaming, trivia, prizing and a chat feature. Games will be geogated to Ontario only, and to authenticated App users.

Play-by-play announcer Todd Crocker will be joined in the booth this season by a pair of Canadian gold medalists, Olympian Becky Kellar returning for her second season and the addition of Paralympian Greg Westlake who will share colour analyst duties. Danielle Bain will also take over hosting duties, providing in-game interviews and analysis.

AHLTV will continue to stream all Marlies home and away games which can be watched in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2022-23 regular season.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features six players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.