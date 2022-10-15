Belleville Sens Earn Home Opener Win over Laval Rocket
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continued their early season winning ways on Saturday night at CAA Arena as they defeated the Laval Rocket 6-3.
Laval opened the scoring as Pierrick Dubé found the back of the net at 11:01 of the first frame. Belleville responded through Jayce Hawrlyuk, who tied the contest on the power play with his second of the campaign, capitalizing on a rebound.
Early in the second period, Philippe Daoust extended the Belleville lead to 2-1, notching his first career AHL goal with the man advantage. Moments later, Cole Reinhardt made it 3-1, tallying on a shorthanded breakaway. However, the Rocket continued to show their resolve as Gabriel Bourque, and Alex Belzile evened the score after forty minutes of play.
After a scoreless start to the final frame, Scott Sabourin netted the eventual game-winner at 14:30 of the third period before Cedric Pare and Jake Lucchini closed out the contest with empty-net tallies to secure the win.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 2/7 | Penalty Kill: 4/4
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 32 saves in the win.
Philippe Daoust tallied his first career AHL goal.
Jayce Hawrlyuk and Cole Reinhardt both had three-point efforts.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "These are important wins. In March and April, when you're fighting for playoff positioning, those crucial wins at the beginning of the year can always help the cause."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
