Belleville Sens Earn Home Opener Win over Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continued their early season winning ways on Saturday night at CAA Arena as they defeated the Laval Rocket 6-3.

Laval opened the scoring as Pierrick Dubé found the back of the net at 11:01 of the first frame. Belleville responded through Jayce Hawrlyuk, who tied the contest on the power play with his second of the campaign, capitalizing on a rebound.

Early in the second period, Philippe Daoust extended the Belleville lead to 2-1, notching his first career AHL goal with the man advantage. Moments later, Cole Reinhardt made it 3-1, tallying on a shorthanded breakaway. However, the Rocket continued to show their resolve as Gabriel Bourque, and Alex Belzile evened the score after forty minutes of play.

After a scoreless start to the final frame, Scott Sabourin netted the eventual game-winner at 14:30 of the third period before Cedric Pare and Jake Lucchini closed out the contest with empty-net tallies to secure the win.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/7 | Penalty Kill: 4/4

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 32 saves in the win.

Philippe Daoust tallied his first career AHL goal.

Jayce Hawrlyuk and Cole Reinhardt both had three-point efforts.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "These are important wins. In March and April, when you're fighting for playoff positioning, those crucial wins at the beginning of the year can always help the cause."

Ticket info:

