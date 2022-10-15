Comets Drop 3-1 Contest to Bears in Season Opener

Utica, NY -The first game of the Utica Comets 2022-23 campaign took place in Hershey on Saturday night against the Bears. A newly configured Comets lineup stood against the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals and despite getting a goal from the former Hershey Bear, Brian Pinho, the Comets were defeated by a 3-1 score.

In the first period of the year, the Bears struck first, and they did so on the power-play when Henrik Borgstrom swatted in a loose puck in the crease after a save by Comets goalie Akira Schmid. The goal at 8:42 gave Hershey a 1-0 advantage. The Bears added to that lead and it was Mike Vecchione who once again was able to pounce on a puck in the Comets' crease. Garret Pilon's shot was originally stopped by the rebound deposted in at 17:42 for a 2-0 Hershey lead.

The Comets entered the next period on the man-advantage, and they capitalized after Brian Pinho, the former Hershey forward struck twenty-four seconds into the period. The goal, assisted by Nolan Stevens and Reilly Walsh, sliced the deficit in half and gave the Comets life as they were down 2-1. That would remain the score at the conclusion of 40 minutes of play.

With a one-goal gap entering the third period, the Comets had an early power-play but couldn't score the tying mark. The period continued as the Comets decided to pull Schmid for the extra attacker. The Bears control the puck at center and it was Riley Sutter who deposited the empty net tally to help defeat the Comets, 3-1. The Comets were outshot 23-20. Both teams had one power-play tally on the night.

The Comets are back on the ice Monday night in pursuit of their first win of the season.

