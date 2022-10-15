Silver Knights Triumph Over Tucson, 6-2, for First Win
October 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2, to claim their first victory of the season. Pavel Dorofeyev led the Knights' scoring with two goals, and 11 different players recorded at least one point.
Dorofeyev was quick to open the scoring and potted a goal 1:11 into the first period. He tipped in a pass from defenseman Kaeden Korczak to get the Knights on the board. Just three minutes later, Dorofeyev buried the puck in the top corner of the net with a shot from the right faceoff dot to double the lead.
Tucson got one back in the first, with Ronald Knot making it a 2-1 game.
Defenseman Layton Ahac cushioned the Knights' lead late in the first, set up by Byron Froese and Gage Quinney. Ahac tipped in a pass from the edge of the crease and brought the score to 3-1.
The Roadrunners would again narrow the score early in the second period, with Jean-Sebastien Dea notching making it 3-2 at 1:34.
But just nine seconds later, Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal collected a pass from Colt Conrad and fired a shot from just below the blue line to put the Knights back up by two.
Maxim Marushev would then tally an unassisted shorthanded goal in the second. He buried the chance to make it 5-2 on Henderson's first shorthanded goal of the season.
Sakari Manninen would collect the final goal of the night, capitalizing on a third period power play to help earn the Knights two points in the standings. Lukas Cormier notched his first professional point with an assist.
Goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 22 of 24 shots for his first HSK win.
The Silver Knights will play their first road game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Ontario. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game.
