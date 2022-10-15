Bears Open Season With 3-1 Win Over Comets

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears opened the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a 3-1 win against the Utica Comets on Saturday night at GIANT Center as Hershey hosted its 85th season-opener.

Henrik Borgstrom netted Hershey's first goal of the campaign at 8:42 of the opening frame when he swatted Hendrix Lapierre's blocked shot into the back of the cage for a power-play goal, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead. Mason Morelli also assisted.

Mike Vecchione made it 2-0 when he knocked a Garrett Pilon rebound home at 17:42 of the opening frame. Mike Sgarbossa provided the secondary helper.

Utica answered with a goal on the man advantage just 24 seconds into the second period when former Bears forward Brian Pinho buried a chance in front of the net to make it 2-1 Hershey.

There was no further scoring in the game, thanks to strong netminding from Hershey's Zach Fucale. The goaltender made several spectacular glove saves and earned the win in goal, stopping 19-of-20 shots.

Hershey's Riley Sutter capped the scoring with an empty-net tally at 19:30 of the third period to seal the win for Hershey. Morelli added the lone helper, adding his second assist of the night.

Shots finished 23-20 favoring the Bears. Hershey was 1-for-2 on the power play, while Utica was 1-for-4.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.

