Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum this weekend, starting on Saturday at 4:00pm.
The two teams met four times in the 2021-22 season, with Toronto coming out victorious in three of those meetings. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams again this season. The Marlies are currently 1-1 through their first two games of the season, while Grand Rapids is 2-1 through their first three.
A player to watch on the Marlies side is Alex Steeves who has three points in the first two games of the season. On the Griffins side, Austin Czarnik has six points in three games.
Puck drops at 4:00pm in the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Home Opener at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Rocket, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Guttman in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game #3 - Condors at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night against Wolves Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Drops Game to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Wins Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Hudon, Blidh Each Net Two Goals In Colorado's 6-2 Win Over Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Alex Vlasic Joins IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wyatt Bongiovanni and Henri Nikkanen Score First AHL Goals in Victory - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Home Opener
- Marlies Game Action Heads to the Toronto Maple Leafs App
- Toronto Marlies Open 2022-23 Season in Rochester
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster