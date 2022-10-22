Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back

October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two straight at Coca-Cola Coliseum this weekend, starting on Saturday at 4:00pm.

The two teams met four times in the 2021-22 season, with Toronto coming out victorious in three of those meetings. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams again this season. The Marlies are currently 1-1 through their first two games of the season, while Grand Rapids is 2-1 through their first three.

A player to watch on the Marlies side is Alex Steeves who has three points in the first two games of the season. On the Griffins side, Austin Czarnik has six points in three games.

Puck drops at 4:00pm in the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV.

