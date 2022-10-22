Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds

Springfield Thunderbirds' Will Bitten congratulates the team

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to slow down the opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds as they fell 5-2 on Friday night at CAA Arena.

Springfield opened the scoring at the 7:40 mark of the first period when Hugh McGing found the back of the net shorthanded after he collected a nifty pass from Will Bitten. The Thunderbirds extended their lead as the aforementioned Bitten tallied his first of the season before the end of the stanza.

Early in the second frame, Belleville got on the board as Lassi Thomson capitalized on the power play after he was able to stroll his way into the slot area. Moments later, Thunderbirds' forward Drew Callin reinstated their two-goal advantage before Cole Reinhardt was able to pull the Senators within a goal at 11:03 to make it 3-2 after forty minutes of play.

In the third, Springfield struck twice more through veteran Nathan Todd as they secured their first win of the season.

The Belleville Senators are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds once again at 7:05 p.m.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/6 | Penalty Kill: 4/4

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 24 saves.

After scoring tonight, Cole Reinhardt now leads all Belleville skaters in scoring.

Lassi Thomson notched his second goal of the season.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "We looked disconnected tonight."

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

