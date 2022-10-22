Stars Prevail in Shootout to Complete Sweep in Iowa

October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Matej Blumel celebrates win

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Garland) Texas Stars' Matej Blumel celebrates win(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Garland)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, picked up their third-straight win by claiming a 4-3 victory over the Iowa Wild thanks to a third-round shootout goal by Tanner Kero Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa scored first 50 seconds into the game when Nick Swaney cleaned up a rebound near the left side of the goal on his backhand. The Wild extended their lead to 2-0 when Sammy Walker capitalized on a breakaway at the 6:35 mark. Three minutes later at 9:23, Ben Gleason cut the deficit in half with a wrister from the high slot during a delayed penalty to make it 2-1. Trailing by one goal after 20 minutes of play, the Stars were edging the Wild 11-10 in shots on goal.

Matej Blumel put his stamp on another game for Texas by scoring his fifth goal in four games to tie it 2-2 with a one-time blast from the right circle on the power play at 18:29 of the second period. With two frames down and one to go, the Stars and Wild were tied at two with Texas grasping a 17-13 advantage in shots.

The Stars completed the comeback when they picked up their first lead of the night 46 seconds into the third period off the stick of Riley Barber. After taking a pass across the top of the zone from Blumel, he wheeled down the left-side dasher before whipping a seeing-eye shot over Jesper Wallstedt's right shoulder into the nearside top corner. However, late-game heroics from Adam Beckman on a net-front scramble evened the game at 3-3 with 54 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The extra session saw Texas kill off a pair of minor penalties as Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin made six saves to force a shootout. Kero provided the heroics by scoring the only goal on the last shot in the third round of the shootout to give the Stars a 4-3 victory over the Wild.

In goal for the Stars, Khudobin improved to 2-0 on the season while making 26 saves on 29 shots, which included blanking the Wild in the shootout. On the other end, Wallstedt 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Stars resume their four-game road stint next with the third game against the Chicago Wolves 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.