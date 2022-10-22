Belleville Sens Drop Second Straight to Thunderbirds
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite a late push, the Belleville Senators were left looking for an equalizer as they fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 on Saturday night at CAA Arena.
After Springfield opened the scoring early in the first period, Belleville quickly tied the contest after Jake Lucchini capitalized on the power play from a sharp angle at the 6:20 mark to make it 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.
Springfield would strike twice more in the second stanza, as Will Bitten found the back of the net while shorthanded before Dmitri Samorukov notched the eventual game-winner from the right circle to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.
Although Belleville was able to dominate possession throughout the final frame by outshooting Springfield 13-0, the closest they got on the scoresheet would be within one when Dillon Heatherington collected his first of the campaign with under ten minutes to play in regulation time.
The Belleville Senators are back in action Wednesday night when they begin a three-game road trip against the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 4/4
Fast Facts:
Kevin Mandolese made 19 saves.
After collecting a goal and an assist, Jake Lucchini now leads all Belleville skaters in scoring with seven points.
Dillon Heatherington notched his first goal of the season.
Jayce Hawryluk collected his 100th career AHL point.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "I felt that we played better tonight, but I didn't like the second period. I felt like that was the turning point."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
