Hudon, Blidh Each Net Two Goals In Colorado's 6-2 Win Over Calgary

October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Charles Hudon and Anton Blidh each scored a pair of goals, while goaltender Justus Annunen made 38 saves on 40 shots to help the Eagles earn a 6-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Friday. Colorado netted three power-play goals in the victory, as the Eagles improved to 2-1-0 to start the season.

Colorado would jump on top when forward Cal Burke flashed down the left-wing boards before slicing through the left-wing circle and lighting the lamp with a wrister that would put the Eagles on top, 1-0 at the 10:31 mark of the first period. Calgary would go on to outshoot Colorado 13-11 in the opening 20 minutes, but the Eagles carried their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

A power play would allow Colorado to expand its lead when Hudon slammed home a rebound from the top of the crease to put the Eagles up, 2-0 just 8:00 into the second period. Colorado would strike again 1:08 later when forward Oskar Olausson capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the slot that would beat Wranglers goalie Oscar Dansk and extend the Eagles advantage to 3-0. The goal was Olausson's first as a professional.

Back on the power play yet again, Colorado would make good when Hudon buried a shot from the low slot to push the Eagles lead to 4-0 at the 13:55 mark of the middle frame.

Calgary would finally stem the tide on a power play of its own, as forward Radim Zohorna fielded a cross-slot pass at the side of the net and steered the puck past Annunen to slice the deficit to 4-1 with 4:57 remaining in the second stanza.

Still leading by three goals as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would stretch their advantage when Blidh drove between the circles on the rush and lit the lamp to make it 5-1 at the 2:58 mark.

Blidh would strike again later in the period, as a power play allowed him to skate across the top of the crease before roofing a puck past Dansk to expand Colorado's lead to 6-1 with 7:36 remaining in the contest.

A 5-on-3 power play would get the Wranglers back on the board, as forward Adam Klapka buried a wrister from the slot to cut the Eagles advantage to 6-2 at the 17:33 mark of the final frame,

Colorado would finish the night 3-for-9 on the power play, while Calgary capitalized on two of its nine chances on the man-advantage. The two teams combined for 71 penalty minutes, as the Wranglers outshot the Eagles, 40-30.

Colorado will be back in action when they host the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.