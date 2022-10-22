Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, completing a road set against the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 6 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.

Hershey Bears (2-1-0-0) at Charlotte Checkers (3-0-0-0)

October 22, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Game 4 | Bojangles Coliseum

Referees: Jake Kamrass (3), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (72), Brandon Grillo (0)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears suffered a 5-4 setback last night in Charlotte, falling for the first time this season. Hershey led 3-0 late in the second period, and the Chocolate and White at one point towards the latter-half of the middle frame were holding Charlotte to just three shots. Despite goals from Sam Anas, Riley Sutter, and Garrett Pilon, the Bears conceded the next five goals over 21:06 in the losing effort. Charlotte's Antony Levtchi made it 3-1 at 18:03 of the second period, and the Checkers rode the momentum into the third period, getting goals from Gerry Mayhew at 1:07, Zac Dalpe at 6:40, Riley Nash at 15:08, and a second tally for Dalpe into the empty net at 19:14. Henrik Borgstrom would score with less than a second left for Hershey to close the game at 5-4. Shots favored Charlotte 24-17, and Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play.

LIFE OF RILEY:

After potting just two goals over 39 games last season for Hershey, forward Riley Sutter has already matched that goal total through just three games this season. After tallying an empty net goal on Oct. 15 in Hershey's opening night victory over Utica, Sutter added to his stat line with his first career shorthanded goal in last night's loss. The Calgary, Alberta native has scored on two of his five shots this season and is tied with Henrik Borgstrom and Mike Vecchione for the team lead in goals in the early stages of the new season.

PEELS PICKING UP POINTS:

Forward Garrett Pilon collected a goal and an assist in last night's defeat, earning him his first multi-point game of the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Pilon tallied 10 multi-point efforts and finished with a career-best 42 points (17g, 25a). Pilon's two-point performance last night continued a trend of strong efforts versus Charlotte as last season, he tied for the team lead in head-to-head points versus the Checkers, striking for eight points (4g, 4a). Pilon's goal last night was his 50th tally in his AHL career.

QUEEN CITY ADVERSITY:

Since the Checkers moved to the Atlantic Division in the 2017-18 season, Hershey has struggled to find success at the Bojangles Coliseum. The Chocolate and White enter tonight's game having lost three straight games in the Queen City, and five of the last six contests in Charlotte have gone to the Checkers. Overall, Hershey is just 3-9-0-1 on the road in Charlotte since 2017-18, and the Bears have been outscored 52-32 in that time frame.

BEARS BITES:

Last night marked the Hershey debuts of forwards Sonny Milano and Matt Strome. Milano tallied an assist in his first game with the Chocolate and White after signing a one-year, one-way contract the Washington Capitals last week...Forward Mike Vecchione added an assist last night, giving him points in all three games so far this season (2g, 1a)...Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson has assists in his last two outings for Hershey and tonight will mark his 150th career AHL game...Center Mike Sgarbossa is not available to Hershey again tonight as he did not make the trip to Charlotte as he anticipates the birth of his second child...Lucas Johansen is set to play his 200th professional game this evening while tonight would mark Kale Kessy's 100th game as a Bear... Dating back to last season, Charlotte forward Zac Dalpe has goals in his past four games versus Hershey, collecting six markers in that span.

