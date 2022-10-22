Penguins Survive Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins survived a late surge by the Hartford Wolf Pack to earn a 4-3, shootout win at XL Center on Saturday night.
Wilke-Barre/Scranton (2-0-1-0) had a three-goal lead evaporate as Hartford rallied to force overtime. Alex Nylander, who also tallied his third goal of the season in regulation, ultimately buried the only goal of the shootout to secure two points in the standings for the Penguins.
Corey Andonovski used his first pro goal to put the Penguins on the board with 2:30 left in the first period. After Ty Smith tightroped at the blue line to open a shooting lane, Andonovski got his stick on the ice and redirected Smith's snapper past Wolf Pack goalie Louis Domingue.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened the second period with aplomb, hemming Hartford in its defensive zone for minutes at a time. The unrelenting pressure eventually culminated in Nylander scorching a low shot past Domingue at 4:37 of the middle frame.
The Penguins kept their foot on the gas, forcing a bevy of Wolf Pack turnovers. One of those giveaways in the neutral zone turned into a breakaway for Filip Hållander, which he converted for a 3-0 Penguins lead.
The Wolf Pack broke the press with a power-play goal by Julien Gauthier with fewer than five minutes left before the second intermission. Hartford received another man advantage early in the third period, which turned into a C.J. Smith goal.
Goalie Filip Lindberg and the rest of the Penguins did their best to hold the Wolf Pack at bay during the rest of regulation, but Smith struck again with 2:37 left to force overtime.
Lindberg was tested early in the sudden-death frame with a two-on-one rush, but turned away Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski. Lindberg made another tremendous, post-to-post save on Gauthier later in OT, keeping the Penguins alive. The two clubs both notched four shots in the extra period, but none found twine.
After a scoreless first round of the shootout, Nylander tucked the game-winner with a silky backhand-forehand deke around Domingue. Lindberg cast aside all three Wolf Pack attempts.
Lindberg made 27 saves in regulation and overtime to earn his first victory of the season, while Domingue turned away 30 shots during 65 minutes of work.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's completes its three-in-three weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 23, against the Providence Bruins. Game time for Penguins vs. Bruins is 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Oct. 26, when they welcome the Cleveland Monsters to town. Puck Drop for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Cleveland is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022
- Jansen Harkins Recorded Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Top Rockford IceHogs 4-1 for First Win of Season - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Drop Home Opener to Manitoba - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sellout Crowd Welcomes Phantoms Back to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Rallies, Falls in Shootout to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Fall in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Felix Robert Nets Hat Trick in 6-2 Win Over Rochester Americans - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack's Electric Comeback Bid Comes Up Short in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Survive Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Prevail in Shootout to Complete Sweep in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Monsters Battle Back For 4-3 Overtime Win Against Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Celebrates Home Opener In Front Of 5,673 Fans - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Top Comets 2-1 Thanks to Two Quick Second Period Goals - Providence Bruins
- Comets Handed Loss by Bruins, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Opportunistic T-Birds Complete Sweep in Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Defeat Hershey in OT to Maintain Perfect Start - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Pick Up Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Drop First of Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Home Opener at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Rocket, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Guttman in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game #3 - Condors at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night against Wolves Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Drops Game to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Wins Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Hudon, Blidh Each Net Two Goals In Colorado's 6-2 Win Over Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Alex Vlasic Joins IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wyatt Bongiovanni and Henri Nikkanen Score First AHL Goals in Victory - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Survive Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3
- Hot Start, Hot Goaltending Fuel Penguins Past Rocket, 2-1
- Johnny Gargano VIP Meet and Greet Announced
- Goaltender Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Searching for First Win After... 'Eventful' Start