Jansen Harkins Recorded Two Points in Win

The Manitoba Moose (3-0-1-0) continued their first road swing of the season when they took on the Milwaukee Admirals (1-2-0-0) Saturday evening at UWM- Panther Arena. It was the second of three games in three nights against Central Division foes for Manitoba.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first. The Moose had a chance on the man-advantage where Declan Chisholm found a Jansen Harkins rebound and fired a hard shot past Yaroslav Askarov for a 1-0 Moose lead. The Admirals had a pair of opportunities on the power play, but Arvid Holm was solid in the first and turned away all 13 shots he faced. Manitoba took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission, despite being outshot by a count of 13-5.

Manitoba converted less than 30 seconds into the middle stanza, Alex Limoges stole the puck and passed to Harkins. The forward got everything on the shot to find twine for a 2-0 Manitoba lead. Milwaukee responded later in the frame. With the Moose in the box, Mark Jankowski took a pass and wired a hard shot past Holm to pull the Admirals within one. Minutes later, the Admirals were granted a penalty shot, but Holm denied Phil Tomasino to keep the Moose ahead. The Moose netminder made a ten-bell stop a couple minutes after that as the Admirals swarmed the crease. The horn sounded to end the back-and-forth middle frame with the Moose leading 2-1 but trailing 21-17 in shots.

Manitoba restored the two-goal lead early in the third. A shot from Leon Gawanke rebounded off the end boards and skipped near the side of the net. Jeff Malott pounced and forced it home to push Manitoba ahead 3-1. Milwaukee fought back and pulled within one with a Tommy Novak goal off a defensive giveaway. Manitoba kept working and restored their lead once again. Kristian Reichel was able to lift a backhand past Askarov after a scramble in front. That gave Manitoba a 4-2 lead just about halfway through the final frame. Milwaukee pulled the netminder in favour of the extra attacker, but Brad Lambert got a hold of the puck, skated it down the ice and found the empty net. Manitoba claimed its second 5-2 road victory in a row. Holm finished with the win and 33 stops, while Askarov was tagged with the loss and made 25 saves of his own.

"It was kind of a scrambly game I would say from both teams. It's always nice to win those games. I feel like those are the most important to get a win out of, so that was nice."

Jansen Harkins has four points (3G, 1A) his past three games

Declan Chisholm has four points (1G, 3A) his past three games

Ales Limoges has three points (3A) his past two games

Kevin Stenlund has tallied three points (1G, 2A) in three games this season

The Moose end their swing Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center. Catch the game onCJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

