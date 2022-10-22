IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night against Wolves Tonight

The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Chicago Wolves to the newly re-named BMO Center to open their in-state rivalry and season opener in Rockford tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tonight is the first of a 12-game head-to-head season series between the two long-time rivals. Grab the latest game info in theRoofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview!

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

PARKING: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

CASHLESS ARENA: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

NO RE-ENTRY POLICY: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

BAG AND GAME DAY POLICY: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

PRE-GAME BLOCK PARTY: Come celebrate at our Opening Act Block Party, presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The block party will be the first opportunity to get your hands on our Opening Night giveaway, a Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt, sponsored by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The party starts at 4:30 and will feature live music by Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, beer specials, food trucks, and fun games and activities.

WALK-OVER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

NEW PUBLIC WIFI: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

FANSAVES: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

Players to Watch

Forward Lukas Reichel led the Hogs as a 19-year old rookie in scoring and set the record for the most points in a single season by a rookie in the 2021-22 campaign. As a first-round draft pick in 2020, Reichel is expected to be called up to the Blackhawks in the near future. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom returns for his second season with the IceHogs where he was ranked 11th in the AHL preseason among goalies (60+minutes) with a 1.99 goals-against average. After being assigned by the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Luke Philp started his first season with the IceHogs strong with two goals and one assist.

Hello Old Friend

The Rockford IceHogs renews their-instate rivalry with the Chicago Wolves tonight after closing the 2021-22 season in a meeting with their long-time foe. The IceHogs went 8-4-0-1 against the Wolves last season and hold an all-time record of 85-67-10-5 over their 15-year history.

Shootout Central

Four of the 12 head-to-head games between the IceHogs and the Wolves last season were decided in a shootout. The Hogs secured a 3-1 shootout record against the Wolves in the 2021-22 season and were 7-1 overall.

The IceHogs continue the Opening Weekend festivities tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Manitoba Moose at 4 p.m. at BMO Center. Treat the whole family to an IceHogs game with the Meijer Family Four Pack. Each pack includes four upper-level tickets, four Meijer reusable grocery bags, four Meijer chip clips, four Meijer coupons, and four IceHogs stadium cups for just $44!

Buy Meijer Family Four Pack Here!

Postgame skates on the BMO Center ice are BACK! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured onRock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 0-2-0-0, 0 points (7th, Central)

2021-22 Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 50-16-5-5, 110 points (1st, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

8-4-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

85-67-10-5

