Bears Pick Up Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Checkers
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - Ethen Frank and Sonny Milano scored in regulation, but the Hershey Bears (2-1-1-0) only earned a point as they fell to the Charlotte Checkers (4-0-0-0) 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum.
Frank tallied his first of the season at 6:08 to give the Bears a 1-0 lead when he joined Mason Morelli on a give-and-go. As Morelli raced around a defender, he dished the puck to his right for Frank to beat Mack Guzda to the glove side. Logan Day picked up the secondary assist.
Logan Hutsko tied the game for Charlotte at 16:18 just as a Bears penalty expired, as the Charlotte forward dug out a rebound out of the pads of Hunter Shepard and stuffed it past the Hershey netminder to make it 1-1.
The Bears pulled ahead 2-1 at 2:43 of the second period when Milano parked himself at the side of the Charlotte crease and redirected Mike Vecchione's feed along the ice past Guzda for a power-play goal, and his first as a Bear. Bobby Nardella picked up an assist on the goal as well, and finished the contest with the team lead with six shots on goal.
Hutsko netted his second of the evening at 9:08 to draw Charlotte level, 2-2, after driving toward the net and taking a pass from out of the left corner to beat Shepard.
It was a goaltending duel in the third period that was capped by Shepard and Guzda each trading highlight-reel saves, including a point-blank stop by Shepard on Zac Dalpe with a minute to go.
Chris Tierny won it for Charlotte when he teamed up with Hutsko on a 2-on-1 rush and tapped in a rebound off a Hutsko shot into the back of the net 1:28 into the sudden-death frame.
Shots finished 34-29 favoring the Checkers. Shepard finished the night 31-for-34 for the Bears. Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play, while Charlotte went 0-for-2.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when it concludes its three-game road trip against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the XL Center. The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
