Guttman in Concussion Protocol
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Cole Guttman is in concussion protocol dating to Saturday, Oct. 15.
Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!
The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.
