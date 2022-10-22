Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Home Opener at XL Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Pack have returned. Tonight, the Hartford Wolf Pack will take to the ice at the XL Center for the first time during the 2022-23 season for the 26th home opener in franchise history. The club opens the home portion of the schedule with a visit from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Penguins during the 2022-23 season, and the first of three at the XL Center. The Penguins will also make stops in Hartford on February 4th and April 14th. The clubs next meet on November 11th in Pennsylvania.

The division rivals split a six-game series last year, with the home team winning all six meetings. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 3-2-1-0, while the Penguins went 3-2-0-1.

In the last meeting on April 24th, the Wolf Pack took a 6-3 decision in their season finale. Alex Whelan and Lauri Pajuniemi each scored a pair for the Pack, while Bobby Trivigno scored his first professional goal. Filip Hållander scored a pair for the Penguins in defeat, while Alex Nylander also hit the scoresheet.

Hartford is 27-29-8-2 with one tie against the Penguins all-time.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened their season with a pair of defeats in Charlotte at the hands of the Checkers last weekend. After a 4-3 overtime defeat on Friday night, Hartford dropped a 3-1 decision to the Checkers on Saturday night in the weekend finale. Dylan Garand made 28 saves in the loss, and Turner Elson notched a powerplay goal for his first tally with the club, but Riley Nash's third period powerplay goal would prove to be the difference. Connor Bunnaman and Santtu Kinnunen (ENG) also scored for the Checkers in the win.

Will Cuylle (1 g, 1 a), Elson (1 g, 1 a), and Matthew Robertson (2 a) are tied for the Wolf Pack's scoring lead through one weekend of play. Cuylle also leads the club with eight shots in just two games.

Hartford scored a powerplay goal in each of their opening weekend games, while Pajuniemi scored on Friday night to notch his second opening night goal in as many seasons.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins opened a three-in-three weekend with their first victory of the season last night, defeating the Laval Rocket 2-1. Nylander opened the scoring 7:11 in with a powerplay goal, while Nathan Legare scored his first of the season at 13:36 of the contest to make it a 2-0 game. Dustin Tokarski tossed aside 26 shots for his first win of the campaign.

Following tonight's contest, the Pens will head to Providence to take on the Bruins tomorrow afternoon.

Nylander leads the Pens in scoring with four points (2 g, 2 a) through three official games.

The Penguins second game of the season, played in Utica against the Comets on Monday night, was suspended due to a power outage at the building. That game will be completed on January 24th in Utica.

Game Information:

Tonight, the first 1,500 fans through the door will receive a 2022-23 Wolf Pack magnetic schedule courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar! Coming to tonight's game? Be sure to be in your seat early for the introduction of the team! Can't make it? Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting at 6:40 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr. The pregame festivities will air live.

