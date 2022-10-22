Silver Knights Fall, 4-0, to Barracuda
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-0, to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at the SAP Center.
Tristen Robins opened the scoring midway through the first period. He collected a backhand pass from Derrick Pouliot to put the Barracuda on the board first.
Brandon Coe, assisted by Andrew Agozzino and William Eklund, then doubled that lead. He netted his first of the season late in the first.
He would collect his second goal of the evening on Pouliot's second point of the evening. Coe grabbed the pass in the crease to give San Jose a 3-0 lead.
Thomas Bordeleau made the lead 4-0 late in the third. He scored as the extra man on during a delayed penalty for the final goal of the game.
Barracuda goaltender Aaron Dell earned a shutout, the ninth of his AHL career.
The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Sunday, Oct. 23, in San Jose. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game.
