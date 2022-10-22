Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks tonight announced that they have recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Alec Regula.

Additionally, the IceHogs have recalled goaltender Dylan Wells from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

