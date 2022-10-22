Ontario Wins Over Gulls
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Led by goaltender Pheonix Copley, who made 44 saves in an outstanding effort, the Ontario Reign (3-1-0) spoiled the home opener for the San Diego Gulls (1-2-0) and earned a victory in the first game of the 2022-23 SoCal Series by a 2-1 final score on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.
After the game was scoreless for the first 43 minutes, Aidan Dudas broke the ice with his second goal of the season. An insurance tally by Alan Quine at 11:13 of the third ended up being the game-winning strike after a late score by San Diego's Rocco Grimaldi.
Date: October 21, 2022
Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA
Box Score:https://bit.ly/ONT_SD1021
Photos:https://bit.ly/ONTSD1021
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes: https://bit.ly/3z0UGUg
Three Stars -
1. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)
2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
3. Lukas Dostal (SD)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Lukas Dostal
Next Game: Saturday, October 22, 2022 vs. San Diego | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram.
Images from this story
|
San Diego Gulls' Drew Helleson takes on Ontario Reign's goaltender Pheonix Copley
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022
- San Diego Drops Game to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Wins Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Hudon, Blidh Each Net Two Goals In Colorado's 6-2 Win Over Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Alex Vlasic Joins IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wyatt Bongiovanni and Henri Nikkanen Score First AHL Goals in Victory - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Ontario Wins Over Gulls
- Reign Wins Over Silver Knights 5-3
- Jacob Moverare Recalled by LA Kings
- Reign Edged by Bakersfield
- Reign Win Over Canucks