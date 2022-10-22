Ontario Wins Over Gulls

Storyline: Led by goaltender Pheonix Copley, who made 44 saves in an outstanding effort, the Ontario Reign (3-1-0) spoiled the home opener for the San Diego Gulls (1-2-0) and earned a victory in the first game of the 2022-23 SoCal Series by a 2-1 final score on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

After the game was scoreless for the first 43 minutes, Aidan Dudas broke the ice with his second goal of the season. An insurance tally by Alan Quine at 11:13 of the third ended up being the game-winning strike after a late score by San Diego's Rocco Grimaldi.

Date: October 21, 2022

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Three Stars -

1. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)

2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

3. Lukas Dostal (SD)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Lukas Dostal

