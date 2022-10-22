Ads Drop Home Opener to Manitoba
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals picked up goals from Mark Jankowski and Tommy Novak, but it was not enough as they dropped their home opener to the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Winger Luke Evangelista assisted on both of the Admirals tallies and now shows three points (1g-2a) in his past two games.
The Admirals controlled the play in the first-period, outshooting the Moose 13-5 through 20 minutes, but it was Manitoba who held a 1-0 lead after the first courtesy of a power-play marker by Declan Chisholm at the 10:51 mark.
Manitoba's Jansen Harkins made it 2-0 just 26 seconds into the second, but Jankowski would halve the Moose lead with a power-play goal with just under five minutes to play in the sandwich frame. John Leonard started the play when he held the puck at the left dot and passed the puck to Evangelista in the slot. Evangelista immediately sent the puck to the right circle for a one-time by Jankowski that went over the glove of Arvid Holm.
The Admirals had a golden opportunity to tie the game with 2:48 to play in the second period when Philip Tomasino was awarded a penalty shot after he was hooked from behind unabated to the goalie. However, Holm was able to turn aside Tomasino's attempt to preserve the Moose advantage.
Manitoba pushed their lead to 3-1 at the 2:31 on a Jeff Malott marker. However, Novak collected his second goal in as many games to pull the Ads within a goal with just over 11 minutes to play in the game. Jordan Gross and Evangelista earned assists on the play.
Kristian Reichel gave the Moose a 4-2 advantage at 11:33 of the third period and they sealed things on Brad Lambert's empty netter late in the third.
Yaroslav Askarov finished the game with 25 saves in net for Milwaukee, while Holm made 33 saves to pick up the victory in net for the Moose.
The Admirals continue their three-game homestand when they host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, October 26th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022
- IceHogs Fall to Wolves at Home; Reichel Gets the Fans Rowdy - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Fall, 4-0, to Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Fall to Wolves at Home; Reichel Gets the Fans Rowdy - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Drop Second Straight to Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Jansen Harkins Recorded Two Points in Win - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Top Rockford IceHogs 4-1 for First Win of Season - Chicago Wolves
- Ads Drop Home Opener to Manitoba - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sellout Crowd Welcomes Phantoms Back to PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Rallies, Falls in Shootout to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Fall in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Felix Robert Nets Hat Trick in 6-2 Win Over Rochester Americans - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack's Electric Comeback Bid Comes Up Short in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Survive Wolf Pack in Shootout, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stars Prevail in Shootout to Complete Sweep in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Monsters Battle Back For 4-3 Overtime Win Against Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Celebrates Home Opener In Front Of 5,673 Fans - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Top Comets 2-1 Thanks to Two Quick Second Period Goals - Providence Bruins
- Comets Handed Loss by Bruins, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Opportunistic T-Birds Complete Sweep in Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Defeat Hershey in OT to Maintain Perfect Start - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Pick Up Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Drop First of Eight-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Home Opener at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Rocket, Wolf Pack this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Guttman in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game #3 - Condors at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night against Wolves Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Drops Game to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Wins Over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Regula and Wells Join IceHogs; Soderblom Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Hudon, Blidh Each Net Two Goals In Colorado's 6-2 Win Over Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Alex Vlasic Joins IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wyatt Bongiovanni and Henri Nikkanen Score First AHL Goals in Victory - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.