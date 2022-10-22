Monsters Battle Back For 4-3 Overtime Win Against Phantoms
October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at PPL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Lehigh Valley's Hayden Hodgson opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first period but Brendan Gaunce responded with a tally at 10:23 off feeds from Kirill Marchenko and Carson Meyer pushing the score to 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Phantoms took the lead after a power-play marker from Elliot Desnoyers at 11:57 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Justin Richards tied the game with his first goal as a Monster at 1:41 of the third frame with helpers from Marcus Bjork and Emil Bemstrom. Bemstrom added a power-play tally at 11:34 assisted by David Jiricek grabbing a 3-2 lead for Cleveland. Lehigh Valley tied the game after Cal O'Reilly notched a marker at 18:58 to force overtime. Just 42 seconds into the extra frame, Bemstrom scored his second goal of the night off feeds from Gavin Bayreuther and Gaunce giving the Monsters a 4-3 win.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 27 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Samuel Errson made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters have a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, October 23, for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at PPL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 2 1 - 4
LV 1 1 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 31 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
LV 30 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan W 27 3 1-0-0
LV Errson L 27 4 0-2-0
Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-0, 1st North Division
Lehigh Valley Record: 1-1-0-0, 7th Atlantic Division
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
