Monsters Battle Back For 4-3 Overtime Win Against Phantoms

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at PPL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Lehigh Valley's Hayden Hodgson opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first period but Brendan Gaunce responded with a tally at 10:23 off feeds from Kirill Marchenko and Carson Meyer pushing the score to 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Phantoms took the lead after a power-play marker from Elliot Desnoyers at 11:57 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Justin Richards tied the game with his first goal as a Monster at 1:41 of the third frame with helpers from Marcus Bjork and Emil Bemstrom. Bemstrom added a power-play tally at 11:34 assisted by David Jiricek grabbing a 3-2 lead for Cleveland. Lehigh Valley tied the game after Cal O'Reilly notched a marker at 18:58 to force overtime. Just 42 seconds into the extra frame, Bemstrom scored his second goal of the night off feeds from Gavin Bayreuther and Gaunce giving the Monsters a 4-3 win.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 27 saves for the victory while Lehigh Valley's Samuel Errson made 27 saves in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, October 23, for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at PPL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 2 1 - 4

LV 1 1 1 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

LV 30 1/3 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 27 3 1-0-0

LV Errson L 27 4 0-2-0

Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-0, 1st North Division

Lehigh Valley Record: 1-1-0-0, 7th Atlantic Division

