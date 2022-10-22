Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

October 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (0-2-0-1; 1 pt.) vs. Texas Stars (2-1-0-0; 4 pts.)

TERIFFIC TANDEM

Despite dropping two in a row following an opening night shootout defeat, Iowa has seen strong performances from Zane McIntyre and Jesper Wallstedt between the pipes. The team has only allowed eight goals across 185 minutes of regulation and overtime action, good for a combined 2.59 GAA.

NATIONAL LEAGUE NUMBERS

- Andrej Sustr joins the Wild lineup tonight, bringing extensive NHL experience to the lineup

- Sustr enters the game with 362 NHL games, 84 AHL games, and 99 KHL games

- Joe Hicketts is the only other Iowa defenseman with NHL experience (22 games)

- Only one other Iowa defenseman has over 100 games of AHL experience (Ottenbreit, 124)

HOT STARTS

- Matej Blumel has led the scoring charge for Texas with five points (4-1=5) through the team's first three games

- Blumel is shooting 33.3% to begin his AHL career

- The forward helped Czechia claim its first medal in 10 years (bronze) at the 2022 IIHF World Championship with eight points (4-4=8) in 10 games

American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2022

