Toronto Marlies Game vs. Belleville on December 26th Postponed
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies, along with the American Hockey League, announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols the club's game on December 26 against the Belleville Senators has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined. Please note, all tickets in your account for this game will be honoured for the rescheduled date and ticket holders will be updated once the date has been confirmed.
