Toronto Marlies Game vs. Belleville on December 26th Postponed

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies, along with the American Hockey League, announced today that due to league COVID-19 protocols the club's game on December 26 against the Belleville Senators has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined. Please note, all tickets in your account for this game will be honoured for the rescheduled date and ticket holders will be updated once the date has been confirmed.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.