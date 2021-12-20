Senators' Boxing Day Game in Toronto Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League has announced that their game in Toronto, scheduled for Sunday, December 26, 2021 (AHL Game #404) has been postponed.
The Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff, the AHL, as well as guidance from local public health officials.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
