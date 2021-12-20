Senators' Boxing Day Game in Toronto Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League has announced that their game in Toronto, scheduled for Sunday, December 26, 2021 (AHL Game #404) has been postponed.

The Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff, the AHL, as well as guidance from local public health officials.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.