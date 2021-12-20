Max Humitz Rejoins Griffins
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed left wing Max Humitz to a professional tryout.
A second-year pro, Humitz joins the Griffins for the fourth time this season. The left winger has seen action in seven games with Grand Rapids this year, totaling one assist and a plus-three rating. Throughout his career, Humitz has appeared in 15 AHL contests, compiling six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes. A native of Livonia, Mich., the forward skated in eight outings with the Griffins a season ago, registering five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes. Humitz has competed in 12 games with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) this campaign and places sixth on the roster with 11 points (8-3-11) and a plus-one rating.
