Leason, Malenstyn Re-Assigned to Bears

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn have been re-assigned to Hershey.

Leason, 22, has played in five games for the Bears this season, registering one goal. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 21 games with the Capitals this season. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).

Malenstyn, 23, has scored three points (1g, 2a) in 15 games this season for the Chocolate and White. He's also skated in 11 games for the Capitals, tallying a goal for Washington. The 6'3", 200-pound left wing made his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2019 against the New York Rangers and has played in 14 career games for the Capitals. In 135 career games with Hershey, Malenstyn has recorded 34 points (15g, 19a).

The Bears return to action on the road on Tuesday at the PPL Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.