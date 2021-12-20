Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Home After the Holidays

December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Upcoming Games (All times MST)

Friday, December 31: San Diego at Tucson, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 2: San Diego at Tucson, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8: Colorado at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9: Colorado at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Schedule Update

The American Hockey League announced that due to Covid-related travel concerns, this week's games between the Tucson Roadrunners and Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23 in Abbotsford, B.C., will be rescheduled. New dates have yet to be determined.

Holiday Homecoming

The Roadrunners will return home after the holiday break to begin their longest home stand of the season, a six-game stretch beginning with a New Year's Eve matchup against the San Diego Gulls. Tucson will host the Gulls, the Stockton Heat, and the Colorado Eagles for a pair of games each at the Tucson Arena between New Year's Eve and January 9.

On The First Day Of #MeepMeepXmas...

The Roadrunners 12 days of #MeepMeepXmas is underway, with one winner receiving a Roadrunners-related prize each day. 12 Days of #MeepMeepXmas wraps up on Thursday, December 23, but fans can be on the lookout for daily prizes until then. Along with giveaways, the Roadrunners are offering special ticket deals as part of #MeepMeepXmas. More information can be found HERE.

A 5th Anniversary Auction

Tucson will be wearing their special 5th Anniversary Jerseys when they host the San Diego Gulls on New Year's Eve. Fans can get their hands on game-worn and game-made 5th Anniversary jerseys by way of raffle, auction, or buy now options that can be found HERE.

New Year's Packs To Pounce On

In one of the best deals of the season, fans can enjoy a pair of discounted Center Ice Tickets for the Roadrunners New Year's Eve game against the San Diego Gulls, along with a $25 gift card from Ten55 Brewing Company. The $120 value offer can be purchased for only $49 HERE.

Save The Date With Dillinger

After the Roadrunners New Year's Eve matchup with the San Diego Gulls, the team will be hosting a postgame New Year's Eve Party at Dillinger Brewing Company with a special on $5 Roadrunners Reds.

Overtime Thriller In Ontario

After the Arizona Coyotes secured a 6-5 overtime victory in Anaheim against the Ducks Friday night, the Roadrunners got an overtime win of their own the next day just down the road in Ontario. The Reign jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Tucson answered back with the next two goals scored in the contest. The game headed to overtime with the score tied at 3-3, where Vlad Kolyachonok netted his second overtime game-winning goal of the season. With the win, the Roadrunners are now 6-3-1 in their last ten games, tied for second-best in the AHL Pacific Division during that span.

The Road Well-Traveled

A handful of Roadrunners players moved around Southern California last weekend, beginning with the recall of forwards Mike Carcone and Blake Speers to the Arizona Coyotes Friday afternoon. Speers appeared in Arizona's 6-5 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks, tallying over seven minutes of ice time. Carcone and Speers were then sent back to the Roadrunners after the game, and both appeared in Tucson's 4-3 overtime win in Ontario the next night. Speers was then brought back up to the Coyotes along with forward Jan Jenik, where they are currently on Arizona's roster.

Hults Heating Up

Leading the Roadrunners in Plus-Minus with a +4 rating over the last five games is defenseman Cole Hults. The 23-year-old defenseman has three points during that span, including his first goal of the season on Saturday against his former team, the Ontario Reign. His goal briefly put the Roadrunners on top 3-2 in the third period of their eventual 4-3 overtime victory over the Reign.

Did You Know?

The Roadrunners are one of the best in the AHL when it comes to winning close games. Tucson has a 5-1-2 record in games decided by just one goal and are unbeaten in their last seven one-goal contests. Two of the five wins have been decided in overtime, with another win by way of shootout against the Stockton Heat on December 10.

On The Air

The Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour with Adrian Denny and Brett Fera goes live every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. This week's special guest will be Roadrunners Forward Cameron Hebig. In addition to Roadrunners Happy Hour, the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast is available every Sunday, where Adrian Denny and Jimmy Peebles talk most things Tucson Roadrunners. The weekly podcast can be found on the iHeartRadio app.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.