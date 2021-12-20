Amerks Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule

American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

The broadcast schedule will feature five live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Saturday, Jan. 15 against the Belleville Senators, as well as seven tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 against the Utica Comets. All tape-delayed games will be available for viewing starting at noon the following day with the exception of Rochester's two December games, which will air as part of a special two-part package on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, respectively.

Games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We are thrilled to bring you Amerks hockey again this year. This team is one of the most exciting and talented teams we have had in Rochester in a number of years, and they look like they can get back to the Calder Cup Playoffs," said 13WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana.

"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the second year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, as Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 36th season with the club, will be joined in the broadcast booth by longtime color analyst Ric Seiling as well as other Amerks and Sabres alumni.

The complete 2021-22 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:

Date Time Opponent Live/Tape-Delayed Air Time

Monday, Dec. 27 7:05 p.m. Utica Comets Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 7:05 p.m. Providence Bruins Tape-Delayed Sunday, Jan. 2 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 6:05 p.m. Belleville Senators LIVE LIVE

Friday, Jan. 28 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Crunch Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 7:05 p.m. Charlotte Checkers Tape-Delayed Saturday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 3:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies LIVE LIVE

Friday, Mar. 25 7:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies Tape-Delayed Saturday, Mar. 26 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 27 3:05 p.m. Bridgeport Islanders LIVE LIVE

Friday, Apr. 15 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, Apr. 16 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 16 7:05 p.m. Hartford Wolf Pack LIVE LIVE

Saturday, Apr. 23 7:05 p.m. Cleveland Monsters LIVE LIVE

