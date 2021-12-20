Amerks Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule
December 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.
The broadcast schedule will feature five live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Saturday, Jan. 15 against the Belleville Senators, as well as seven tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 against the Utica Comets. All tape-delayed games will be available for viewing starting at noon the following day with the exception of Rochester's two December games, which will air as part of a special two-part package on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, respectively.
Games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.
"We are thrilled to bring you Amerks hockey again this year. This team is one of the most exciting and talented teams we have had in Rochester in a number of years, and they look like they can get back to the Calder Cup Playoffs," said 13WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana.
"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the second year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."
The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, as Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 36th season with the club, will be joined in the broadcast booth by longtime color analyst Ric Seiling as well as other Amerks and Sabres alumni.
The complete 2021-22 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:
Date Time Opponent Live/Tape-Delayed Air Time
Monday, Dec. 27 7:05 p.m. Utica Comets Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 7:05 p.m. Providence Bruins Tape-Delayed Sunday, Jan. 2 at 12 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 6:05 p.m. Belleville Senators LIVE LIVE
Friday, Jan. 28 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Crunch Tape-Delayed Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 7:05 p.m. Charlotte Checkers Tape-Delayed Saturday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 3:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies LIVE LIVE
Friday, Mar. 25 7:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies Tape-Delayed Saturday, Mar. 26 at 12 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 27 3:05 p.m. Bridgeport Islanders LIVE LIVE
Friday, Apr. 15 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, Apr. 16 at 12 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 16 7:05 p.m. Hartford Wolf Pack LIVE LIVE
Saturday, Apr. 23 7:05 p.m. Cleveland Monsters LIVE LIVE
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2021
- AHL Re-Schedules Upcoming Abbotsford Canucks Games Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Travel Concerns - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League to Reschedule this Week's Tucson-Abbotsford Games - AHL
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Sandstrom Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Charlotte's Chase Priskie Named AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Chase Priskie Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Blues Recall Kostin, Assign Peca & Toropchenko to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Throwback Week Games on January 18 and 20 - Charlotte Checkers
- Leason, Malenstyn Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Recalls Shaw from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome the Holidays with Winning Weekday vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Slavin and Mitchell to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Announce 2021-22 Television Schedule
- Amerks Close out Road Trip with Comeback Win over Hershey
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Phantoms in Shootout
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 18 at Lehigh Valley
- Amerks Drop Second Straight to Checkers