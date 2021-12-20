IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome the Holidays with Winning Weekday vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Friday, Dec. 17 at Texas

Goaltender Collin Delia became the first Rockford IceHogs (11-9-1-1) goaltender in AHL team history to score a goal as the club defeated the Texas Stars (7-11-3-1) 3-1 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas Friday evening. Recap & Highlights

Friday, Dec. 18 at Texas

Forwards Mike Hardman and Lukas Reichel scored late in the third period to start a Rockford IceHogs (11-10-1-1) comeback bid, but Texas Stars (8-11-3-1) held on for a 3-2 win at H-E-B Center Saturday night. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 11-10-1-1 (3rd Place, Central Division)

Home: 5-4-1-0

Away: 6-6-0-1

Last 10 Games: 6-3-0-1

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (8)

Assists: Ian Mitchell (9)

Points: Lukas Reichel (14)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (34)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (5)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (4)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.15)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.915)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 18th among AHL rookies with 14 points and is tied for fifth among first-year skaters with eight goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin, who skated in his 100th professional game on Saturday at Texas, is currently on a six-game point streak (1G, 5A). The streak is tied for the longest by an IceHogs skater this season with Brett Connolly (4G, 5A) from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Head Home for the Holidays

The Rockford IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center to host the Milwaukee Admirals in their final home game before the AHL Holiday break tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets

Delia Makes IceHogs and AHL History

On Friday, IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia became the 16th AHL goaltender to be credited with a goal and the first in IceHogs team history when he received his first pro goal to seal an 3-1 victory at Texas in the final seconds. Highlights & AHL Goalie Goal History

McLaughlin Picks Up Where He Left Off

After missing four games on COVID-19 protocol, forward Dylan McLaughlin returned to the IceHogs lineup last weekend at Texas and picked up a goal and an assist over the two games against the Stars. He enters Tuesday's showdown on a six-game point streak (1G, 5A), tied for the longest streak by an IceHogs skater this season.

Slavin and Mitchell Return from Blackhawks

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Ian Mitchell to the IceHogs. Slavin skated in nine games with the Blackhawks, including his NHL debut on Dec. 2 at Washington, and picked up his first NHL point (assist) the same night. Mitchell has skated in six games with the Blackhawks this season, tallying one assist. In his 19 contests with the IceHogs this season, he leads the club with nine assists and sits second on the team with 12 points.

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

Entering Tuesday, the IceHogs are 2-1-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series. The Admirals opened the 12-game series with a 5-2 win on Nov. 26 at Rockford, but the IceHogs responded with 2-1 (Nov. 28 at Rockford) and 3-1 (Dec. 1 at Milwaukee) victories. IceHogs forward Evan Barratt leads the overall series with two goals and an assist for three points.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $300!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

IceHogs Winning Weekday

Tuesday, Dec. 21

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings this season; 2-1-0 head-to-head record

