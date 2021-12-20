Detroit Reassigns Five to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned forwards Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, and Taro Hirose and goaltenders Victor Brattstrom and Calvin Pickard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 16 points (7-9-16) while his four power play goals are tied for fifth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a three-game stretch (2-1-3) from Dec. 6-11.

Criscuolo joined the Red Wings for the third time this season on Dec. 15 and earned his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo has appeared in 11 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7-14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the center. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and Turner Elson (Dec. 6-11) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year-pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a season high for Grand Rapids.

Hirose made his NHL season debut on Saturday against the Devils, logging an even plus-minus rating and two penalty minutes. The left winger appeared in 26 outings with Detroit in 2019-20 and amassed seven points (2-5-7). The former Michigan State Spartan has 10 penalty minutes and 16 points (3-13-16) in 43 NHL games. After leading the Griffins in assists a year ago with 23, Hirose has picked off right where he left off as he has bagged 15 helpers in the opening 22 games, which is a team high and tied for eighth in the league. The Calgary, Alberta, native's 19 points (4-15-19) this season pace the Griffins.

Brattstrom returns to the Griffins after being reassigned to Toledo on Dec. 18 but did not see any game time with the Walleye. The netminder appeared in three games with Toledo from Nov. 20-Dec. 5, recording a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with Toledo. In the AHL, the Goteborg, Sweden, native has made four starts with a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage. Brattstrom was a sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018 and is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America.

Pickard has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent contest coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 19 of the 22 games this season with Grand Rapids, including 15 straight. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 11th straight start on Dec. 11, which tied his career best. Pickard currently places 12th in the AHL with a 2.47 goals against average while his 0.926 save percentage is tied for fifth.

